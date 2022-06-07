SBI Card, HLE Glascoat, NMDC in focus

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company's board approved raising upto Rs 2,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

HLE Glascoat: The company's board approved 5-for-1 stock split and fundraising of upto Rs 350 crore.

NMDC: The state-owned miner has fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 4,400 per tonne, and Fines at Rs 3,310 per tonne with effect from 5 June, down from Rs 5,500 per tonne and Rs 4,410 per tonne on 25 May this year.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The construction firm has offered its Vadodara to Kim Expressway project, being developed under Hybrid Annuity Model, to its Public InvIT, IRB InvIT Fund. The Vadodara Kim stretch, which is part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), is 23.740 km-long and has project cost outlay of Rs 2,094 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel, 0.3%/2.5% (USRLD: Epiduo Forte). Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel had a market size of $195 million (as per IQVIA MAT April 22).

