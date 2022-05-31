LIC, IRCTC, Sun Pharma in focus after results

Life Insurance Corporation of India ("LIC"): For the year ended 31 March 2022, LIC registered an increase of 6.1% in the net premium income at Rs 4,27,419 crore as compared to Rs 4,02,844 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021. Profit after Tax (PAT) for the full year ended 31 March 2022 was Rs 4,043.12 crore as against Rs 2,900.57 crore for the year ended 31 March 2021, thereby registering an increase of 39.39%.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): The e-ticket booking platform for Indian Railways posted 105.97% surge in net profit to Rs 213.78 crore on 103.95% increase in net sales to Rs 690.96 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drug maker reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,277.25 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 894.15 crore in Q4 FY21. Adjusted net profit for the quarter was at Rs 1582.10 crore, up by 18% YoY, after excluding the exceptional items of Rs 3935.70 crore and exceptional tax gain of Rs 76.40 crore.

Further, Dilip Shanghvi has been re-appointed as the managing director for a further term of 5 years with effect from 1 April 2023 up to 31 March 2028.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): The auto major sold 2.76% stake in TVS Automobile Solutions for Rs 45 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a license agreement for a 40 room hotel at Chirang, Assam under the company's brand 'Keys Select, by Lemon Tree Hotels'. The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2026. Carnation Hotels, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company will be operating this hotel.

Aurobindo Pharma: The drug maker reported a 28% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 576.14 crore in Q4 March 2022. Net sales declined 3.28% YoY to Rs 5,795.34 crore during the quarter.

Varroc Engineering: The auto parts maker reported a net loss of Rs 284.96 crore in Q4 March 2022 against net loss of Rs 144.32 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,652 crore in the March quarter of FY22, up 9.81% YoY.

Radico Khaitan: The liquor maker's net profit declined 31.78% to Rs 50.16 crore while net sales rose 17.89% to Rs 812.52 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)