eMudhra listing, BDL, RVNL, HFCL in spotlight

eMudhra: The stock will make market debut today. The initial public offer (IPO) of eMudhra was subscribed 2.72 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 May 2022 and it closed on 24 May 2022. The company priced the issue at the top end of the Rs 243-256 per share IPO price band.

Bharat Dynamics (BDL): The state-run company has signed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Ministry of Defence. The contract is for the supply of ASTRA MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile and associate equipment to the Indian Air Force & the Indian Navy.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): The company's joint venture named RVNL - Bhartia JV has been awarded Letter of Acceptance (LoA) by Northeast Frontier Railway for Construction of Single Line BG Tunnel. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 560.26 crore.

HFCL: The company, along with its material subsidiary HTL, has received the purchase orders aggregating to Rs 237.25 crore, from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for supply of optical fibre cables (OFC).

Quess Corp: The board approved an interim dividend at Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The record date is on 10 June 2022.

Somany Ceramics: Saikat Mukhopadhyay has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer of the company vide his letter dated 30 May 2022.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Jagadish G. Kaujalgi, chief executive officer of the company, has tender his resignation with effect from 10 July 2022 vide letter date 30 May 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)