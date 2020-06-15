JUST IN
SBI Card launches Video based Customer Identification Process

SBI Card announced the launch of Video Know Your Customer (VKYC) feature to ensure zero contact, hassle free customer onboarding process.

This launch is in line with SBI Card's endeavour t o establish an end to end paperless, digital sourcing and onboarding process. VKYC launch will not only have a substantial impact on fraud reduction, but it will also reduce cost of the KYC process by nearly half.

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 17:10 IST

