JM Financial allots 11 cr equity shares under QIP issue

JM Financial announced the successful closure of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

The Company has issued and allotted 11 crore equity shares of the face value of Re.1.0 each to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs.70.0 each (including a securities premium of Rs. 69.0 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 770 crore.

