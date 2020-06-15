JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

JM Financial allots 11 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

JM Financial announced the successful closure of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).

The Company has issued and allotted 11 crore equity shares of the face value of Re.1.0 each to qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs.70.0 each (including a securities premium of Rs. 69.0 per equity share), aggregating to Rs. 770 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 14:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU