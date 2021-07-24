SBI Cards allots 81,445 equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 81445 Equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to the exercise of options under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share.

The paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,41,04,88,540/-consisting of 94,10,48,854 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,41,13,02,990/-consisting of 94,11,30,299 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

