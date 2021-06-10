Sensex climbs 358 pts; Bajaj twins rally

Equity indices ended with strong gains on Thursday amid positive global cues. The Nifty closed near the 15,750 level. Barring the Nifty Auto index, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in green.

As per the provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 358.83 points or 0.69% at 52,300.79. The Nifty 50 index gained 102.40 points or 0.65% at 15,737.45.

Bajaj Finance (up 7.67%), Bajaj Finserv (up 3.82%), State Bank of India (up 2.6%) and Wipro (up 1.86%) boosted the indices.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.26% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.73%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2,390 shares rose and 749 shares fell. A total of 152 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 846.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 271.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 June 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 17,44,32,190 with 37,58,217 deaths. India reported 11,67,952 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,59,676 deaths while 2,76,55,493 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 94,052 COVID-19 cases, and 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of deaths that the country has seen in a day since the start of the pandemic. The jump in deaths come after Bihar revised its toll on Wednesday, adding 3,951 previously uncounted deaths to its tally.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries rose 0.75%. The Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) at Reliance Industries (RIL)'s SEZ refinery at Jamnagar had to be taken for an emergency shutdown on 6 June 2021."Consequently, some product shipments might get delayed and the company working to minimize the impact on our customers," RIL said. The FCCU unit is being repaired on top priority and is expected to be restarted expeditiously. All other units at the Jamnagar Refining complex are operating normally, RIL said in a regulatory filing made after trading hours yesterday.

Tanla Platforms advanced 4.58% after the company said its subsidiary Karix Mobile has deployed a conversational banking solution, WhatsApp Business, for Axis Bank. Karix Mobile is India's largest CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) provider. Using the solution, Axis Bank customers can now start a WhatsApp chat with the bank to conduct frequent banking activities on-the-go. A gamut of financial services - both transactional and informational - such as checking account balance, checking of credit card bill amount, knowing nearest branch or ATM location and the like can be availed by customers through this solution.

MMTC rallied 2.56% after the company's lenders led by State Bank of India approved moratorium on loans and interest repayment. On 8 June 2021, the board of directors of the company approved the implementation and signing of necessary documents regarding outstanding existing financial assistance/credit facilities restructuring scheme approved by banks of MMTC. Under the said scheme, the company has received moratorium/deferment on recovery of interest for credit facilities upto December 2021/March 2022 and for principal upto March 2022 by different banks. The final settlement is envisaged out of divestment proceeds of Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL). It may be affected by cases/ Anglo Coal, government directives and COVID-19 pandemic situation etc.

Bata India rallied 4.48%. On a consolidated basis, the footwear maker's net profit dropped 23.28% to Rs 29.47 crore on 4.94% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 589.90 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. Profit before tax (PBT) skid 30.59% to Rs 40.38 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 58.18 crore in Q4 FY20. During the financial year, Bata India's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 89.31 crore in FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 328.95 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations tanked 44.09% to Rs 1,708.48 crore in FY21 over FY20.

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) tumbled 5.62% after the company reported consolidated net loss stood of Rs 53.66 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net profit of Rs 7.05 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income dropped 17.5% to Rs 274.57 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 30.54 crore in Q4 FY21 as against pre-tax profit of Rs 14.41 crore in Q4 FY20. During the financial year, PTC India Financial Services' consolidated net profit tanked 76.72% to Rs 25.60 crore on 16.81% decline in total income to Rs 1,139.45 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Adani Enterprises rose 1.13%. On Thursday, Adani Welspun Exploration completed its appraisal cum development of well in the B-9 contract area of Tapti-Daman Sector of Mumbai Off shore. On 15 March 2021, Adani Enterprises had informed about the gas discovery in Mumbai Offshore's Tapti-Daman sector by Adani Welspun Exploration (AWEL), a joint venture company between Adani Group (65% shareholding) and Welspun Enterprises (35% shareholding). AWEL holds 100% participative interest (PI) and is the operator of this block.

Divi's Laboratories added 2.55% after US-based drug major Merck announced supply agreement with US government for experimental Covid-19 drug, molnupiravir. Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, on Wednesday announced it has entered into a procurement agreement with the United States government for molnupiravir (MK-4482). Molnupiravir is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 and at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes. Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

On 26 May 2021, Divi's Laboratories had informed that it has been selected by Merck as an authorized manufacturer for the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of molnupiravir. Divi's Labs has been allowed to supply the API to MSD's VL partners in India.

JSW Steel added 1.15% after the company's crude steel production grew 10% to 13.67 lakh tonnes in May 2021 as against 12.48 lakh tonnes in May 2020. Production of flat rolled products jumped 10% to 9.99 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products surged 55% to 3.09 lakh tonnes in May 2021 over May 2020. The capacity utilization remained at 91% in May 2021 as the liquid oxygen supplies were over 30,000 tonnes for medical purposes in May 2021 from the steel complexes of the company across India as against over 20,000 tonnes in April 2021.

Affle (India) fell 0.04%. The company through its subsidiaries announced that it has approved 100% acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company. The company will pay a total consideration of $41.3 million, (including the contingent incremental consideration of $15 million to be paid over a period of 3 years). The company will acquire 100% equity and Tech IP assets ownership. Affle further said the acquisition is strategic as it complements company's platforms, business & culture and offers a strategic market mix to achieve greater scale in LATAM, US and other global markets. It further strengthens company's CPCU business model, enabling ROI-driven app engagements for the advertisers globally.

TCI Express rose 1.13%. The company announced that its new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after receiving relevant regulatory approvals. The 1.5 lakh sq.ft. Pune sorting centre, optimally located at Chakan, will be having 50 loading docks and will augment the Company's service in the western region. This is a new milestone for the company and will offer clear advantage in terms of operational efficiency, service reliability, higher utilization and shorter turnaround time, along with business operations expansion.

Global Markets:

Most shares in Europe and Asia advanced on Thursday. Focus is locked on Thursday's release of U. S. consumer price data and a European Central Bank meeting for further clues about how soon policymakers may begin to withdraw support for Europe's economy rolled out following the COVID-19 crisis.

U. S.-China tensions are in focus, with Joe Biden revoking Trump-era bans on TikTok and WeChat. The president ordered a review of software applications from foreign adversaries and action against those that pose a security risk.

Wall Street stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains as investors awaited inflation data for clues as to when the U. S. Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)