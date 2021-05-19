Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 1.24%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 19.24% over last one month compared to 17% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.45% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 1258.85. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.24% to quote at 2785.76. The index is up 17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 2.9% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 2.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 94.72 % over last one year compared to the 65.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 19.24% over last one month compared to 17% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 58315 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 55349 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1341.6 on 24 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 219 on 18 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)