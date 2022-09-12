Sensex spurts 390 pts, Nifty hovers above 17,950 mark

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered a tad above the 17,950 mark. All the sectoral indices on the NSE were in the green with media, IT and consumer durable stocks gaining the most.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 389.96 points or 0.65% to 60,183.10. The Nifty 50 index gained 118 points or 0.66% to 17,951.35.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.91% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.04%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,207 shares rose and 1,351 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indian Railways' overall revenue has grown by 38% till August 2022 over the corresponding period of last year. The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August this year was around Rs 95,486 crore showing an increase of Rs 26,271 crore over the same period last year.

The Ministry of Railways said that the revenue from passenger traffic was nearly Rs 25,276 crore, an increase of 116% over the corresponding period of last year. Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved. The growth from the long-distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains.

The other coaching revenue was Rs 2,437.42 crore, an increase of Rs 811.82 crore (or 50%) over the corresponding period of last year. This growth is being fueled by robust growth in the parcel segment of Indian Railways, the ministry said in a statement.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 7.179 as compared with 7.167 at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee was higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 79.51, compared with its close of 79.57 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2022 settlement declined 0.16% to Rs 50,200.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, dropped 1.04% to 107.86.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2022 settlement rose 31 cents or 0.33% at $93.15 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index gained 1.31% to 27,836.05. The index shed 0.61% in two trading sessions.

TTK Prestige (up 4.3%), V-Guard Industries (up 2.8%), Havells India (up 2.43%), Orient Electric (up 2.18%), Titan Company (up 1.98%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.38%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.28%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.85%), Bata India (up 0.68%) and Voltas (up 0.2%) edged higher.

On the other hand, Blue Star (down 1.47%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 0.97%) and Relaxo Footwears (down 0.23%) declined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)