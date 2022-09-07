SEPC allots 1.60 cr equity shares on preferential basis

SEPC has allotted 1.60 crore equity shares at Rs 10 each on preferential basis to M/s.

Mark AB Capital Investment LLC., as approved by the Shareholders of the Company and the Resolution Plan approved by the lenders of the Company. With this allotment, the balance investment and allotment stands at Rs 37.95 crore.

The company has also made payment towards the partial redemption of 78,830 Unlisted Reset Rate Secured Unrated Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures Series - 1 Tranche - 1 having face value of Rs. 100/- each on 30 August 2022.

