Cipla receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsule

Cipla announced that it has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide Capsule 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Cipla's Lenalidomide Capsules are AB-rated therapeutic equivalent generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's (Celgene) Revlimid (Lenalidomide) Capsules.

Lenalidomide is an immunomodulatory prescription drug which is indicated for several hematological malignancies in adults such as Multiple Myeloma, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Mantle cell lymphoma, Follicular lymphoma, and Marginal Zone lymphoma.

Depending on the type of cancer, it can be used as monotherapy or combination as a part of first line regimen, maintenance regimen or relapsed settings.

