Sequent Scientific signs definitive agreement for acquisition of 40% stake in Provet

Sequent Scientific has entered into definitive agreement with Dr. Huseyin Aydin for the acquisition of 40% stake in Provet Veteriner Urunleri San. Ve Tic. A.

S., Turkey (Provet). The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 31 October 2020. The company will acquire 40% stake in Provet through Alivira Animal Health, Ireland, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Consequent to this acquisition, Provet will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)