SBI Cards & Payment Services allots 6.05 lakh equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 6,05,360 Equity shares of Rs. 10 /- each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to the exercise of options under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 9,38,95,67,940/- consisting of 93,89,56,794 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,39,56,21,54:0/- consisting of 93,95,62,154 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

