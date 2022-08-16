Shares trade with decent gains; oil & gas stocks in demand

-
ALSO READ
Benchmarks trade with decent gains; oil & gas stocks decline
Shares end with decent gains; metal stocks outperform
Indices trade with decent gains; Nifty hovers at 17,150
Barometers trade with decent gains; NSE India VIX slips nearly 2%
Market trades with decent gains; Nifty above 17,500 mark
-
The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with significant gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 17,800 level. Oil & gas stock witnessed across the board buying.
At 14:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 345.59 points or 0.58% to 59,808.37. The Nifty 50 index added 109.25 points or 0.62% to 17,807.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.83% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.97%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,930 shares rose and 1,572 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 13.93% in July 2022 compared with 11.57% in July 2021. The WPI grew 15.18% in June 2022, while the figure for May was 15.88%. WPI for the month of August 2022 will release on 14 September 2022.
India's retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 6.71% in July 2022 compared with 7.01% in preceding month. Inflation eased mainly due to easing prices in the food & beverages section.
India's factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 12.3% in June 2022. Industrial production grew 19.6% in May 2022. IIP growth in June 2021 was 13.8%, the data showed.
India's overall exports including merchandise and services exhibited growth last month. Exports registered growth of 11.51% over the same period of last year and estimated to be $61.18 billion. Overall imports also exhibited a growth of 42.90% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. The country's imports in the last month are estimated to be $82.22 billion.
Numbers to Track:
MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2022 settlement fell 1.40% to Rs 51,848.
The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.16% to 106.72.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2022 settlement fell $1.28 or 1.35% to $93.82 a barrel.
Buzzing Index:
Oil & Gas stocks edged higher in trade today, with the Nifty Oil & Gas index rising 0.98% to 8,258.80.
Among the components of the Nifty Oil & Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.34%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 3.07%), Mahanagar Gas (up 2.71%), GAIL (India) (up 1.75%) and Indian Oil Corporation (up 1.75%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG (up 1.71%), Indraprastha Gas (up 1.24%), Castrol India (up 1.14%), Adani Total Gas (up 0.6%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corp(up 0.43%).
Stocks in Spotlight:
DFM Foods was locked in a 20% upper circuit at Rs 304.30. The company's promoter has announced a proposal to delist equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges.
Samvardhana Motherson International jumped 4.85%. The company's board recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share against two existing equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU