Shares turn rangebound; FMCG stocks decline

The market barometers turned range bound near the day's high in early afternoon trade. At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 247.22 points or 0.68% at 36,576.23. The Nifty 50 index rose 60.40 points or 0.56% at 10,766.15.

Investors have shifted focus on the Q1 earnings. IT behemoth TCS (down 0.39%) will flag off the Q1 results season by announcing earnings later today, 9 July.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.04% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.38%. Both these indices lagged the Sensex.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1304 shares rose and 1129 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

India reported 2,69,789 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 21,129 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Total coronavirus cases worldwide stood at 12,041,795 with 549,477 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 2.24% to 25.665. The Nifty July 2020 futures were trading at 10,757.10, at a discount of 30.70 points compared with the spot at 10,787.80.

On the weekly index options front, the Nifty option chain for 16 July 2020 expiry showed maximum Call Open Interest (OI) of 8.78 lakh contracts at the 11,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 8.78 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike price.

On the monthly index options front, the Nifty option chain for 30 July 2020 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 25.19 lakh contracts at the 11,500 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 33.48 lakh contracts was seen at 10,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index :

The Nifty FMCG index shed 0.46% to 30,632.25. The index had gained 0.84% yesterday to end at 30,773.90.

Among the index constituents, Procter & Gamble Hygiene (down 3.13%), Marico (down 1.85%), Jubilant Foodworks (down 1.52%), Godrej Consumer (down 1.14%), Colgate-Palmolive India (down 1.08%), ITC (down 0.79%), Britannia Industries (down 0.41%), Dabur India (down 0.45%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.32%) and Nestle India (down 0.22%) declined.

United Spirits (up 1.79%), Varun Beverages (up 1.82%), United Breweries (up 1.28%), Emami (up 1.04%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 0.37%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight :

South Indian Bank hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 8.37 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 11.05% to Rs 81.65 crore on a 4.6% increase in total income to Rs 2,171.86 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Profit before tax slipped 1.8% to Rs 110.60 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 112.62 crore in Q1 FY20. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 10% to Rs 587 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to Rs 536 crore in Q1 June 2019. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 4.93% as on 30 June 2020 as against 4.98% as on 31 March 2020 and 4.96% as on 30 June 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 3.09% as on 30 June 2020 as against 3.34% as on 31 March 2020 and 3.41% as on 30 June 2019.

Tata Steel rose 3.22% to Rs 34.95. To counter the closure of the Indian markets in April and May, the company ramped up exports significantly by tapping new markets and improving the supply chain capability. The company further added that this will constitute around 50% of total sales volume in Q1FY21. The steel major's production volume in India declined 33.5% to 2.99 million tons (MT) (provisional) in Q1 June 2020 from 4.50 MT in Q1 June 2019. Sales volume in India stood at 2.92 MT (provisional) in Q1FY21, declining 26.2% from 3.96 MT in Q1FY20.

