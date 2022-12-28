Sheela Foam Ltd Spurts 2.77%

Sheela Foam Ltd has lost 1.52% over last one month compared to 4.85% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.86% drop in the SENSEX

Sheela Foam Ltd gained 2.77% today to trade at Rs 1309.95. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.03% to quote at 38989.02. The index is down 4.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Electricals Ltd increased 0.82% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 0.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went down 10.84 % over last one year compared to the 4.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sheela Foam Ltd has lost 1.52% over last one month compared to 4.85% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1390 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2027 on 13 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1204.15 on 23 Dec 2022.

