Shilpa Medicare gains after Karnataka facility gets GMP certificate

Shilpa Medicare jumped 4.83% to Rs 434.60 after the company said its API facility (Unit I) at Raichur, Karnataka has received GMP (good manufacturing practice) certificate from MOH-Russia.The facility was inspected by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation from 17 February 2022 to 21 February 2022.
The facility is involved in manufacturing, testing, packing, storage of chemically synthesized non-sterile drug substances for human use.
Shilpa Medicare is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable API and formulation globally in different regulated markets.
Shilpa Medicare's consolidated net profit surged 277% to Rs 29.55 crore on 63.7% increase in net sales to Rs 340.60 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
