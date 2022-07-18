Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Affle India Ltd, West Coast Paper Mills Ltd, Nilkamal Ltd and BF Utilities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 July 2022.

Tanla Platforms Ltd soared 8.18% to Rs 976.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24497 shares in the past one month.

Affle India Ltd spiked 6.99% to Rs 1090. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28335 shares in the past one month.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd surged 6.29% to Rs 363.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14796 shares in the past one month.

Nilkamal Ltd jumped 6.15% to Rs 2002.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 788 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 417 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd spurt 5.72% to Rs 332.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9754 shares in the past one month.

