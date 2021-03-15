Shree Cement starts commercial production at Odisha unit

The unit has a grinding capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Shree Cement said it has commenced commercial production at its new cement grinding unit having capacity of 3.0 MTPA set-up at Athagarh Tehsil in Cuttack District of Odisha.

The scrip declined 1.27% to currently trade at Rs 27,349.90 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 27850 and 27211.20 so far during the day.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 13.77% while the benchmark Sensex has added 5.28% during the same period.

Shree Cement is a leading cement manufacturer in the country having its operations spread across several states. The company also has business interest in power generation and trading.

The cement major's consolidated net profit soared 102.53% to Rs 631.58 crore on 12.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,541.38 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

