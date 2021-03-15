Orient Electric Ltd Spurts 3.13%

Orient Electric Ltd has added 11.53% over last one month compared to 2.24% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.67% drop in the SENSEX

Orient Electric Ltd gained 3.13% today to trade at Rs 304.6. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.46% to quote at 33438.89. The index is up 2.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Voltas Ltd increased 2.45% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 42.87 % over last one year compared to the 48.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Orient Electric Ltd has added 11.53% over last one month compared to 2.24% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3839 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 93817 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 304.6 on 15 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 138.15 on 23 Mar 2020.

