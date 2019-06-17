Shriram Transport tumbles after Piramal Enterprises offloads entire stake

fell 5.69% to Rs 1,020 at 14:25 IST on BSE after Enterprises sold its entire stake in the company.

Meanwhile, S&P was down 355.86 points or 0.9% at 39,096.21.

On BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 75,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 1055 and an intraday low of Rs 1006.25. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1501.10 on 21 June 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 903.50 on 8 October 2018.

Enterprises announced during trading hours today, 17 June 2019, that it sold its entire direct investment of 9.96% in the fully paid-up share capital of to third-party investors on the floor of the stock exchange. Shares of Enterprises were down 2.34% to Rs 2022.30.

On a consolidated basis, Shriram Transport Finance Company's net profit fell 73.25% to Rs 84.23 crore on a 12.61% rise in total income to Rs 2421.13 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Shriram Transport Finance Company is the largest asset financing NBFC in the country and provider for the commercial vehicle industry.

