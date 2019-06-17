Volumes soar at Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 307.51 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.04 lakh shares

Apollo Tyres Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 June 2019.

Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 269.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.47 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.25% to Rs.200.00. Volumes stood at 22.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited recorded volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28810 shares. The stock gained 1.43% to Rs.750.10. Volumes stood at 25381 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd recorded volume of 1.61 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37929 shares. The stock gained 0.10% to Rs.148.80. Volumes stood at 5397 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24619 shares. The stock rose 5.72% to Rs.142.30. Volumes stood at 30156 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 14:30 IST

