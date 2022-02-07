Siemens slips after Dec quarter PAT declines 6.5% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Siemens spurts after forming JV with Tata company for developing metro corridor
Siemens jumps on reporting Q3 PAT at Rs 139 cr
Siemens slips after Q4 PAT declines 3% YoY
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Utkarsh Classes is the first in Rajasthan to secure semi-naming and station branding rights of Jaipur Sindhi Camp Metro Station
-
Siemens fell 2.37% to Rs 2,364.65 after the company reported a 6.5% decline in net profit to Rs 245.3 crore in quarter ended December 2021 as compared to Rs 262.2 crore posted in quarter ended December 2020.Net sales grew by 11.8% to Rs 3,196.50 crore in quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 2858 crore posted in the quarter ended December 2020. Profit before tax fell 13.4% to Rs 329.80 crore in quarter ended December 2021 over quarter ended December 2020.
The company said new orders from continuing operations stood at Rs 5,300 crore, a 65.3% increase over the same period last year. The company's order backlog stood at a healthy Rs 15,575 crore.
Sunil Mathur, MD and CEO of Siemens said, All our businesses demonstrated very strong growth. New Orders booked in the quarter included approximately Rs 900 crore booked for the electrical and mechanical system works of the Pune Metro Rail Line 3 corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The company is executing this order as part of a consortium, together with Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH and Alstom Transport India. While revenues were marginally impacted due to delays in offtake by customers on account of COVID-19 and supply chain challenges resulting from global shortage of semiconductors, profit was impacted due to continuing increases in commodity prices and lower Forex gains than in the previous year. However, we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the increase in demand across all our businesses.
Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU