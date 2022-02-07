Lakshmi Machine rises after Q3 PAT spurts 93% YoY

-
ALSO READ
LIC pares stake in Lakshmi Macine Works
Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit rises 93.54% in the December 2021 quarter
Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Oriental Foundry coming up with bogie spring plant in Kutch
Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2021 quarter
-
Lakshmi Machine Works gained 1.36% to Rs 10,982 after the company reported a 93.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.37 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 33.26 crore posted in Q3 FY21.Consolidated net sales grew by 90.5% to Rs 911.7 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 478.56 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax surged 90% to Rs 88.59 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 46.62 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
Total expenses spiked by 88.8% to Rs 828.68 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 438.85 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
On the segmental front, revenue from Textile Machinery Division was Rs 710 crore (up 116% YoY), Machine Tool & Foundry Division revenue was Rs 214.78 crore (up 32.7% YoY) and Advanced Technology Centre revenue was Rs 13.07 crore (up 75% YoY) in the quarter ended 31 December 2021.
Lakshmi Machine Works is a leading textile machinery manufacturer in India and one among the three in the world to produce the entire range of spinning machinery.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU