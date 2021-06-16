Sinclairs Hotels resumes operations at five properties

-
Sinclairs Hotels announced that the company's hotels at Siliguri, Dooars, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Burdwan will resume limited operations effective 16th June 2021. This follows the relaxation in restrictions announced by the Government of West Bengal on 14 June 2021.
The other three hotels at Gangtok, Port Blair and Ooty shall remain closed till 21 June 2021.
The Company is awaiting announcement of relaxation of restrictions by the respective State Governments/Union Territory.
The company has sponsored the vaccination of all its staff members and a majority of them have been vaccinated. The Company has decided that only vaccinated staff would be on duty at all its properties.
