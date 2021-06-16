Jammu and Kashmir Bank to raise Rs 150 cr via ESPS

Jammu and Kashmir Bank announced that the compensation committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on 16 June 2021 has recommended the following to the Board for approval:

Issue and allotment of 7.5 crore equity shares of face value of Re.1/- each upto Rs.150 crore (including premium) in one or more tranches to eligible employees of the Bank.

2. The name of the Scheme as " J&K Bank Employees Stock Purchase Scheme, 2021-JKBESPS 2021

