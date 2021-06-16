K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 937 cr

K E C International has secured new orders worth Rs 937 crore as under:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders of Rs 418 crores for transmission line and substation projects in India, Middle East, and the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders of Rs. 294 crores in conventional/ emerging segments in India: Overhead Electrification (OHE) - Orders for Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works Semi High-Speed Rail - Order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation

Civil: The business has secured an order of Rs 135 crore for infra works in the metals & mining segment in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs 90 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.

