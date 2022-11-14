Singapore Market extends gain

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index advanced 32.47 points or 1% to 3,260.80 after trading between 3,226.83 and 3,279.10. Volume was 2.05 billion shares worth S$1.79 billion.
There were 358 gainers and 251 decliners.
Mapletree was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 3.6% to S$1.71. At the bottom of the table was DFIRG, which fell 1.6% to US$2.45.
Local lenders were higher. DBS added 0.2% to S$34.86, OCBC Bank rose 0.4% to end at S$12.32. UOB climbed 1.5% to S$29.95.
