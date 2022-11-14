JUST IN
Business Standard

Singapore Market extends gain

Capital Market 

The Singapore stock market finished session higher on Monday, 14 November 2022, on tracking positive lead from Wall Street last Friday, after cooler-than-expected US inflation data last week sparked speculation that the Federal Reserve may now start easing off its aggressive tightening path. Meanwhile sentiments toward risk assets underpinned after reports that Beijing would introduce number of additional measures to support the real estate market's recovery and the Covid-hit economy.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index advanced 32.47 points or 1% to 3,260.80 after trading between 3,226.83 and 3,279.10. Volume was 2.05 billion shares worth S$1.79 billion.

There were 358 gainers and 251 decliners.

Mapletree was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 3.6% to S$1.71. At the bottom of the table was DFIRG, which fell 1.6% to US$2.45.

Local lenders were higher. DBS added 0.2% to S$34.86, OCBC Bank rose 0.4% to end at S$12.32. UOB climbed 1.5% to S$29.95.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:29 IST

