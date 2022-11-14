US Market extends rally on Fed pivot hopes

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to 33,747.86. The S&P500 index added 36.56 points, or 0.92%, to 3,992.93.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased 209.18 points, or 1.88%, to 11,323.33.
For the week, the Nasdaq surged by 8.1%, the S&P 500 added by 5.9% and the Dow gained 4.2%.
Total 6 of 11 sectors of S&P500 index advanced, with energy sector outperformed with gains of 3.1%, followed by consumer discretionary (up 2.5%), communication services (up 2.5%), and information technology (up 1.7%) issues, while healthcare issues underperformed with loss of 1.3%.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The University of Michigan latest report showed that consumer sentiment index slumped to 54.7 in November after inching up 59.9 in October. The report also showed that one-year inflation expectations crept up to 5.1% in November from 5% in October, while five-year inflation expectations inched up to 3% from 2.9%.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS was up 2.9% at $19.75, Tata Motors added 0.9% to $26.56, HDFC Bank added 2.6% to $68.44, Wipro added 1.6% to $5.05, and Azure Power Global rose 0.8% to $6.01, ICICI Bank fell 2.5% to $22.72, WNS Holdings fell 0.04% to $83.70, and Dr Reddy's Labs fell 1% to $56.89.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU