Singapore Market extends gain US-China talks

Traders shrugged off softer than expected China's key October economic data. Industrial production rose by 5% last month, year on year. But retail sales fell by 0.5% in October, down from 2.5% growth in September.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index advanced 14.48 points or 0.44% to 3,275.28 after trading between 3,261.96 and 3,285.72.
Volume was 1.89 billion shares worth S$1.45 billion. There were 335 gainers and 261 decliners.
DFIRG was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2% to US$2.54. At the bottom of the table was Sembcorp, which fell 3% to S$2.93.
Local lenders were higher. DBS added 0.9% to S$35.18, OCBC Bank rose 1.2% to S$12.47. UOB climbed 0.1% to S$30.
Singapore real estate investment trusts, or S-Reits, were broadly higher on expectations that inflation is being controlled and the US interest rates cycle could ease in the next few months.
