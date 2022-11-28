Singapore Market falls on China's Covid-19 protests

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 4.49 points or 0.14% to 3,240.06 after trading between 3,221.89 and 3,248.69. Volume was 1 billion shares worth S$889.39 million changed hands.
There were 234 gainers and 316 decliners.
Of the 30 stocks, the China-focused ones were among the worst performers, with DFI Retail Group falling 2.5% to US$2.37, Hongkong Land moving 2.2% lower at US$3.93, and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dropping 1.4% to S$1.41. Precision metal components manufacturer Innotek closed up 7.1% to 45 cents.
The local banks were lower. DBS lost 0.86% to S$34.45, OCBC Bank added 0.5% to S$12.31, and UOB was up 0.17% to S$30.30.
