US Market closes mixed

The US stock market closed shortened lacklustre trade in mixed fashion on Friday, 25 November 2022. The lacklustre performance on Wall Street came as many traders remained away from their desks following yesterday's holiday.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 152.97 points, or 0.45%, to 34,347.03 The S&P500 index was down 1.14 points, or 0.03%, to 4,026.12.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 58.96 points, or 0.52%, to 11,226.36. For the week, the Dow surged by 1.8%, the S&P 500 jumped by 1.5% and the Nasdaq advanced by 0.7%.

Shares of retailers were up as the National Retail Federation expects 166 million people to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Shares of Walmart Inc. and Target Corporation rose 0.4% and were flat, respectively.

