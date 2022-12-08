JUST IN
Hong Kong Market rebounds 3.4%
Singapore Market trades stronger

The Singapore stock market finished session higher on Thursday, 08 December 2022, snapping two days losing streak, thanks to broadly positive lead from other regional bourses, after China's top health officials said the nation is getting closer to a return to normalcy. However, market gains capped amid growing fears of an economic slowdown and worries over the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 10.63 points or 0.33% to 3,236.08 after trading between 3,225.95 and 3,246.18.

Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth S$928.75 million changed hands. There were 304 gainers and 222 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was DFI Retail Group which rose 3.9%, while the bottom performing stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, falling 2.2%.

The local banks were mostly higher. DBS declined 0.45%, while UOB added 0.56% and OCBC Bank rose 0.6%.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 17:09 IST

