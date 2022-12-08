Singapore Market trades stronger

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 10.63 points or 0.33% to 3,236.08 after trading between 3,225.95 and 3,246.18.
Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth S$928.75 million changed hands. There were 304 gainers and 222 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was DFI Retail Group which rose 3.9%, while the bottom performing stock was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, falling 2.2%.
The local banks were mostly higher. DBS declined 0.45%, while UOB added 0.56% and OCBC Bank rose 0.6%.
