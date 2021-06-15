SIS allots 1.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

SIS has allotted 1,30,880 equity shares of Rs. 5 each on 14 June 2021, under the Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company.

On 11 June 2021, the Company has bought back and extinguished 18,18,181 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each, thereby reducing the paid-up share capital of the Company from Rs. 74,20,73,940 divided into 14,84,14,788 equity shares to Rs. 73,29,83,035 divided into 14,65,96,607 equity shares.

Consequent to allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly been increased to Rs. 73,36,37,435/- divided into 14,67,27,487 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each.

