Strides partners with Ennaid Therapeutics to produce oral repurposed medication for Covid-19

Strides Pharma Science today announced that its step\down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore has entered into an exclusive partnership with Ennaid Therapeutics, a global pharmaceutical company to produce an oral, repurposed medication to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic cases of COVID\19.
Ennaids partnership with discovery scientists at Universidad Catlica de Murcia (UCAM), identified a therapeutic target to treat COVID\19 using artificial intelligence drug discovery platforms. Initial tests show antiviral activity effective against SARS CoV\2, the virus that causes COVID\19, by inhibiting 90% of the virus' replication in vitro studies.
These results are so compelling that Ennaid is ready to seek emergency authorization from the FDA in the United States as well an approval for compassionate use in India. Strides will be the exclusive manufacturing partner to Ennaid for the product.
