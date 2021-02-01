SKF India sets up e-commerce platform

SKF India announced that it has set up an e-commerce platform for online sale (B2B) of its products.

Accordingly, the customers can buy SKF genuine products 24x7 using this platform.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 30 January 2021. Shares of SKF India rose 0.41% to settle at Rs 1,753.45 on Friday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,204.65 on 03 February 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,237.5 on 23 March 2020.

SKF India manufactures a wide range of ball and roller bearings, such as deep groove, taper roller and other types. Bearings are used by a number of industries, including the automotive, electrical, power generation, cement, steel, petrochemical and textile industries.

