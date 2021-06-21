SMS Life gallops after Q4 PAT grows 222% to Rs 5 cr

-
SMS Lifesciences India climbed 10.17% to Rs 734.60 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 221.65% to Rs 5.05 crore on 79.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82.51 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax soared 430.70% to Rs 6.74 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 1.27 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced after market hours on Friday, 18 June 2021.
During the financial year, SMS Lifesciences India's consolidated net profit jumped 33.10% to Rs 13.55 crore on 1.84% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 265.59 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The group has not experienced any significant impact on its operations, supply chain and recoverability of carrying amounts of financial and non-financial assets due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the FY 2020-21.
SMS Lifesciences India is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing, buying, selling, offering consultancy, importing and exporting, acting as commission agents and generally dealing with of all types of organic & inorganic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates.
