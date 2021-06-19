UCO Bank board to mull fund raising on June 23

-
The board of UCO Bank will meet on 23 June 2021 to consider the proposal of raising Tier II Capital of upto Rs 500 crore.In an exchange filing, UCO Bank said, "The Board of directors of the bank will consider the proposal for raising of Tier II Capital upto Rs 500 crore at its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 23 June, 2021."
UCO Bank is a commercial bank. Its segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. It offers personal banking, corporate banking, international banking and rural banking services. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 94.44% stake in the bank.
Shares of UCO Bank fell 2.15% at Rs 13.63 on BSE.
