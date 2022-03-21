SMS Pharma soars after receiving license to manufacture COVID-19 medicine

SMS Pharmaceuticals jumped 13.1% to Rs 109.2 after the drug company received non exclusive license through medicines patent pool (MPP) to manufacture nirmatrelvir, an oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine developed by Pfizer.

Pfizer previously announced that trails of COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate Paxlovid shows the medicine significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non hospitalized, high risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset.

Pfizer signed a voluntary licensing with medicines patent pool (MPP) allowing MPP to grant sub licences for manufacture of generic versions of its COVID-19 oral treatment to qualified generic drug manufacturer to supply and middle income countries including India. The agreement will allow MPP to enable to additional production and distribution of the medicine, pending regulatory authorization or approval by granting sub licenses to qualified generic medicine manufacturer.

P Vami Krishna, executive director of SMS Pharmaceuticals said, With ever evolving, dynamic COVID-19 related challenges across the globe, SMS Pharma is committed to develop and manufacture affordable and high quality generic breakthrough products that will help overcome current obstacles and future barriers to sustainable health for the people. We firmly believe in our legacy to receive licensing for products that require high quality efficiency while frugally maintaining lower costs and faster turnaround time.

SMS Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and their intermediates. The firm's principal products/services include pharmaceuticals. The company's product range includes API and intermediates.

The drug company reported a 58% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.96 crore on a 18.6% fall in net sales to Rs 121.25 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

