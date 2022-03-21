Gujarat Fluorochemicals board to mull fund raising on 23 Mar

-
The chemical making company on Thursday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Wednesday, 23 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.The board has not yet fixed the record date for payment of interim dividend.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals is a part of the INOX Group of companies. It is a leading producer of Fluoropolymers, Fluorospecialities, Refrigerants and Chemicals for applications in varied industries.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 204.65 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 480.43 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Net sales gained 58.9% to Rs 1,007.48 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals were trading 0.75% higher at Rs 3,075 in morning trade.
