Gujarat Fluorochemicals board to mull fund raising on 23 Mar

The chemical making company on Thursday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Wednesday, 23 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

The board has not yet fixed the record date for payment of interim dividend.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals is a part of the INOX Group of companies. It is a leading producer of Fluoropolymers, Fluorospecialities, Refrigerants and Chemicals for applications in varied industries.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 204.65 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 480.43 crore registered in Q3 FY21. Net sales gained 58.9% to Rs 1,007.48 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochemicals were trading 0.75% higher at Rs 3,075 in morning trade.

