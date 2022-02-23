Southern Petrochemicals shuts down plant for maintenance activities

Southern Petrochemicals on Wednesday announced that the company's plants have been shut down from today, 23 February for regular annual shut down maintenance activities.

The company said it expects to resume the operations from first week of April 2022.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation is a fertilizer manufacturing company located at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

The fertilizer maker announced a steeply higher consolidated net profit of Rs 59.58 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 6.39 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales rose 15.4% to Rs 489 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Southern Petrochemical were trading 1.91% higher at Rs 58.65 on BSE.

