IndiaMART to acquire 26% stake in IB MonotaRO

IndiaMART InterMESH said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 26% of the share capital of IB MonotaRO (IMPL).
IMPL, under its brand name 'Industry Buying', is engaged in the e-commerce business for industrial and business supplies in India. It offers utility products in maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) categories like power tools, abrasives, electronics, robotics, hand tools and many more such products to its customers primarily for industrial purposes.
The total turnover of IMPL for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 was Rs 7.2 crore.
"This investment is in line with the company's strategic initiative of transitioning towards commerce enablement," IndiaMART said in a statement.
The company intends to invest upto Rs 104.2 crore in IMPL by acquiring 8,11,250 equity shares at a price of Rs 1,284.15 per equity share from an existing shareholder via secondary purchase. The final aggregate shareholding of the company, post this acquisition, in IMPL, would be 26% on a fully diluted basis.
IndiaMART is India's largest online B2B marketplace for business products and services. IndiaMART makes it easier to do business by connecting buyers and sellers across product categories and geographies in India through business enablement solutions. IndiaMART provides ease and convenience to the buyers by offering a wide assortment of products and a responsive seller base while offering lead generation, lead management and payment solutions to its sellers.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.47% to Rs 70.20 crore on 8.35% rise in net sales to Rs 188.10 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
The scrip rose 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 4835.45 on the BSE.
