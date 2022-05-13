SpiceJet partners with Axis Bank to launch co-branded credit card

-
SpiceJet and Axis Bank has partnered to launch the most rewarding co\branded credit card, powered by Visa that will offer a host of privileges and benefits to customers.
The card comes in two variants C SpiceJet Axis Bank Voyage and Voyage Black, and is aimed at facilitating a superlative travel experience for flyers through SpiceClub, the first frequent flyer program by a low cost carrier in India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
