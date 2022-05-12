Zim receives marketing authorization for its innovative product - Sildenafil 50 mg in Spain

-
Zim Laboratories announced today that AEPMS - The Spanish Agency for Medicine and Healthcare Products has granted Marketing Authorisation for it's innovative product "Sildenafil 50 mg" ODS in Spain to it's wholly owned European Subsidiary - SIA ZIM Laboratories.
ZIM Labs is a pioneer in developing Oral Thin Films ("OTF") an innovative and novel drug delivery dosage form. The above product is developed using patented Thinoral technology,which yields instantly wettable, rapidly dissolving, and stable orally dissolving films.
The conventional dosage form such as tablet and capsule are difficult to administer, may poses choking hazards and unfriendly to patient convenience.
Against the odds of drug intake, oral thin film dissolves instantly after placing on the tongue and results in faster action. Unique features of OTFs and it's flexibility offers unparalleled convenience in drug handling and administration.
