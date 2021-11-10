Stage Set For India's Investment Cycle To Kickstart Says Finance Ministry

A latest update from finance ministry report stated that rapid vaccination and teeming festivities will push India's ongoing recovery resulting in narrowing of demand-supply mismatches and greater employment opportunities.

The ministry, in its monthly Economic Review noted that Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission encapsulating major structural reforms continues to play a critical role in shaping India's economic recovery. Armed with necessary macro and micro growth drivers, the stage is set for India's investment cycle to kickstart and catalyse its recovery towards becoming the fastest growing economy in the world," the review said.

