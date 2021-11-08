Economic Recovery Strengthening Says PHD Chamber Of Commerce

-
India's economic recovery has strengthened in the recent months on the back of rapid progress in vaccinations, festive season and resultant increase in consumer and industry sentiments; the lead economic and business indicators have shown noteworthy improvement in October 2021, according to a latest update from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The PHDCCI Economy GPS Index for October 2021 has increased to 131 as compared to 113.1 for September 2021 (Base year 2018-19 = 100). PHDCCI Economy GPS Index has shown sharp recovery from the lows of 39.6 for April 2020 to 124.3 for April 2021, 91.5 for May 2021 as compared with 50.1 for May 2020, 107.5 for June 2021 as compared with 75.1 for June 2020, 119.7 for July 2021 as compared with 85.6 for July 2020, 116.7 for August 2021 as compared with 90.5 for August 2020, 113.1 for September 2021 as compared with 100.2 for September 2020 and 131 for October 2021 as compared with 109.6 for October 2020.
