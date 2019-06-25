State Bank of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1244.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
State Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 838.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter
IndusInd Bank standalone net profit declines 62.22% in the March 2019 quarter
HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the March 2019 quarter
Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 67.81% in the March 2019 quarter
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 13.01% to Rs 65784.53 croreNet profit of State Bank of India reported to Rs 1244.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7542.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 13.01% to Rs 65784.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58209.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2299.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4556.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 10.64% to Rs 253322.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 228970.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income65784.5358209.98 13 253322.14228970.28 11 OPM %24.541.87 -33.0524.81 - PBDT1494.89-11781.64 LP 4754.00-17281.12 LP PBT1494.89-11781.64 LP 4754.00-17281.12 LP NP1244.47-7542.03 LP 2299.64-4556.29 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU