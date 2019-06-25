State Bank of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1244.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of State Bank of India reported to Rs 1244.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7542.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 13.01% to Rs 65784.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58209.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2299.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4556.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 10.64% to Rs 253322.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 228970.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income65784.5358209.98 13 253322.14228970.28 11 OPM %24.541.87 -33.0524.81 - PBDT1494.89-11781.64 LP 4754.00-17281.12 LP PBT1494.89-11781.64 LP 4754.00-17281.12 LP NP1244.47-7542.03 LP 2299.64-4556.29 LP

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 16:06 IST

