Econo Trade India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 73.19% to Rs 1.70 croreNet loss of Econo Trade India reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 73.19% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.51% to Rs 3.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.706.34 -73 3.709.87 -63 OPM %-50.598.04 -11.354.46 - PBDT-0.860.51 PL 0.420.44 -5 PBT-0.860.51 PL 0.420.44 -5 NP-0.860.38 PL 0.310.33 -6
