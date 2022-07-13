Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy slumps after dismal Q1 performance

-
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy tumbled 6.30% to Rs 289.95 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 353.91 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 76.12 crore in Q1 FY22.
Revenue from operations rose 1% YoY to Rs 1,206.93 crore during the quarter.
On the segmental front, EPC business revenue was Rs 1,162.01 crore (up 2.5% YoY) while that from operation and maintenance service was Rs 44.03 crore (down 28.1% YoY) in the first quarter.
Total expenses increased by 19.4% to Rs 1,568.92 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 357.86 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 86.74 crore in Q1 FY22.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy was demerged from Sterling and Wilson in March 2018. It is one of the largest non-original equipment manufacturers solar EPC players globally, with a diversified presence across geographies. SWREL was listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange in August 2019.
