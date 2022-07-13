Kirloskar Electric board appoints Anand Balaramacharya as MD

The board on Tuesday (12 July) approved the appointment of Anand Balaramacharya Hunnur as the managing director of the company.

The board approved the appointment of Ravi Ghai as an additional director (independent director), and Mahabaleshwar Bhat as company secretary & compliance officer of the company.

The appointments are subject to the shareholder's approval at the ensuing AGM.

Kirloskar Electric Company is the leading manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipments in India.

On a consolidated basis, Kirloskar Electric Company reported net profit of Rs 105.79 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in Q4 March 2021. Net sales rose 18.41% to Rs 105.10 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

